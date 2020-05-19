Normal People star reveals what happens to Connell and Marianne

My heart still hasn’t recovered from the ending of Normal People. I genuinely think part of it broke after watching the last episode of the beautiful series.

It’s safe to say I’m not the only one who wants to know what the future has in store for Connell and Marianne. Will they get back together? Will they remain just friends? Will he stay in New York forever? Will she move on?

Stars of the show Daisy Edgar-Jones opened up about what she hopes happens to their characters in the future and it is incredibly sweet.

Speaking to The One Show, the actress said, “I hope that they remain that level of settled and happy that they get to by the end of the series. It’s wonderful that Marianne enables him to follow his dream as a writer in New York, so I really hope he sticks at it and carries on doing what he loves."

"I kind of imagine that [Marianne] moves in with Lorraine and they have quite a happy, little life together!"

It is understood that the BBC is eager to release a second season of Normal People, but the ending, as heartbreaking as it is, really is flawless.

I can’t help but feel like a second season would take away from the magic of Normal People. However, BBC Three is set to adapt Sally Rooney's other novel Conversations With Friends to TV in the future.

Conversations With Friends,which follows the complicated story of Frances and Bobbi. Twenty-one year old student Frances is a student in Dublin, just like Connell and Marianne. The aspiring writer performs spoken word with her best friend Bobbi, who used to be her girlfriend.

When the pair are interviewed and then befriended by well-known journalist, Melissa who is married to Nick, an actor, they enter a world of beautiful houses, raucous dinner parties and holidays in Provence, beginning a complex menage-a-quatre.

But when Frances and Nick get unexpectedly closer, the sharply witty and emotion-averse Frances is forced to honestly confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time.