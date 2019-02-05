Here’s how you can recreate Meghan’s bun in five easy steps

There’s no doubt we’re all rather envious of Meghan Markle’s style. The Duchess of Sussex always manages to look chic and flawless no matter what.

She’s rocked some of the most stunning gowns, fierce suits and the most beautiful coats during her royal engagements.

When it comes to hair, there is one look that Meghan always seems to turn to. Her signature hairdo- the bun.

Meghan makes the simple hair style look so demure, but whenever we try to recreate it we seem to resemble Ms Trunchbull from Matilda.

Luckily, Easilocks and celebrity hair stylist Shane O’ Sullivan are here to save the day with their step-by-step guide to achieving Meghan’s go-to look.

Step One- Start off by applying Easilocks Rose Gold Oil to wet hair and blow drying your hair smooth and straight.

Step Two- For instant volume clip in the short ‘Silky Straight’ hair piece in the Cheryl x Easilocks collection to the back of the head, as low down as possible.

Step Three- Use the Easilocks Steel Pin Brush to ensure your hair is tangle-free and ready to style. Choose whether you want your hair slicked back or in a centre parting.

Step Four- Gather all of the hair into a ponytail, brushing in the flyaways and lumps and hold it in your desired place (low, mid or high.) If you would like some loose hair out at the front, now is the time to pull a few strands from the ponytail. Also leave a small section of the hair out of the ponytail, about the circumference of a 5 penny piece.

Step Five- Once you are happy with the positioning, twist the hair round into a bun and fasten using a clear hair tie. Wrap the excess hair around the tie and pin it at the base of the bun with one bobby pin, preferably the colour of your own hair.

It’s as easy as that. If anyone needs us we’ll be practicing this look for the remainder of the day.

Feature Image: Chris Jackson