Here’s how you can nab a spot in the Ireland’s Got Talent audience

The hit entertainment series Ireland's Got Talent is gearing up to return to our screens for the second year running.

If you decided to forgo auditioning for the series this time around, you can still be a part of the glitz and glamour of the show by appearing in the live audience.

Watch the talent unfold before your very eyes and see what the judges see; you'll be joining judges Louis Walsh, heading up the panel, Michelle Visage, Denise van Outen and Jason Byrne as they seek to find the brightest and best of talent that Ireland has to offer. It will be a time of great excitement for all the featured acts who will all compete to take home the title – last year’s winners, Cork dance troupe RDC walked away with €50,000 and their very own TV special which will air on the station later this year.

Hosted by Lucy Kennedy, the series promises to feature a variety of acts from the weird, wonderful and strange – and you can be in the middle of all the action!

What you need to know before you apply for tickets:

There are two shows a day, one in the afternoon and one in the evening. When applying audience members must take note of the dates and have a preference for an afternoon or evening show.

These take place on: Tuesday, 20th November, Wednesday 21st November, Thursday 22nd November, Saturday 24th November, Sunday 25th November and Monday 26th November.

Tickets are free but in short supply and high demand. Tickets will be allocated on first come first serve basis. All audience members MUST be 12 years of age or over and under 18's must be accompanied by an adult.

To apply for audience tickets, please fill out the Ireland's Got Talent audience application form HERE.