Here’s how to book an appointment to visit Penneys next week

The wait is finally over! Starting from this Monday, May 10, Penneys stores across the country will be reopening their doors once again, welcoming customers on an appointment only basis, until they fully reopen on May 17.

Customers can book an appointment to shop in any Penneys store next week exclusively through its online booking system at Primark.com which opened at 10am this morning.

With limited numbers allowed in store, appointments are expected to book out quickly, but anyone disappointed thankfully won’t have to wait much longer, as all Penneys stores will reopen fully just a few days later. Full details and the link to make an appointment next week can be found here.

Once in-store, customers can shop Penneys’ brand new Spring/Summer collections across fashion, accessories, home and beauty. Highlights include new season womenswear collections, starring relaxed tailoring looks in gelato-inspired tones, denim in candy pastels and bold gingham prints which have been a big hit with customers in other markets.

Menswear’s essentials also have a summer refresh featuring cool new shirts and everyday tees, and not forgetting the ever popular kidswear summer styles which are always a customer favourite.

Other standouts include the new Primark Cares featuring Disney range made with sustainable cotton and recycled materials, a brand-new Parenthood range for new parents and mums-to-be, as well as some exciting collaborations with Pineapple and the iconic NBA basketball brand.

It’s not just fashion: homewares, beauty and accessories have all had a new season update. Most importantly, all the latest ranges are available to shop at the amazing prices customers know and love.

Penneys will have extended opening hours across every store initially to help reduce queues, spread demand and give customers more time to shop safely. Times will vary by store so customers should check their local opening hours here.

Best of luck to everyone rushing to get an appointment and happy shopping!