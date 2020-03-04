Here’s how to make Butlers Double Chocolate Salted Caramel Cookies

Fancy whipping up a batch of the tastiest cookies ever? Why not channel your inner Mary Berry and bake these tasty Butlers Double Chocolate Salted Caramel Cookies.

Drooling already? Us too.

These decadent, delicious cookies are stuffed with pieces of caramel, which, when baked, create the luxurious experience of double chocolate cookies with a chewy caramel centre. Definitely cookies for grown-ups! The recipe below makes 18 cookies.

Ingredients:

115g unsalted butter

350g soft light brown sugar

2 large eggs

55g cocoa powder, sifted

¼ tsp sea salt flakes

¾ tsp baking powder

260g plain flour

100g Butlers 40% Milk Chocolate Salted Caramel Bar, roughly chopped

100g bag of Butlers Dark Chocolate Salt Caramels, roughly chopped

Sea salt flakes, for sprinkling

Directions:

Preheat oven to 180°C (160°C Fan/350°F/Gas Mark 4) and line 3 large baking trays with parchment paper.

Melt the butter in a medium-sized saucepan over medium heat. Remove from the heat and stir in the sugar and eggs. Add the cocoa powder, salt and baking powder, then stir well to combine.

Add the flour and stir until no white floury patches are left. Mix in the chopped pieces of chocolate.

Use a small 2 tbsp ice-cream scoop to portion the dough. Then make a small hollow in the centre of each scoop of dough and fill with pieces of the salt caramels. Cover the caramel with dough to seal inside.

Place the cookie dough balls on a baking tray, making sure to leave space between them so the cookies can spread while baking, and sprinkle each one with sea salt flakes as desired.

Bake for 10–12 minutes, then allow to cool on the tray on a wire rack.