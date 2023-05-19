Here’s a look at the Late Late Show guests on tonight’s programme

It’s finally Friday which means we can put our feet up and look forward to a relaxing weekend ahead.

Kicking off our weekend entertainment tonight is none other than Ryan Tubridy on the Late Late Show for the penultimate episode of the series.

There is a great mix of guests on the line-up for tonight’s episode, so check them out below ahead of the show later on.

Credit: Late Late Show Instagram

Tánaiste Micheál Martin will be in the studio to discuss where to go from here in terms of the refugee crisis. He will also be talking about the big issues facing the country, including housing, and will be sharing his vision for Ireland as he leads Fianna Fáil into the next general election.

Noel Gallagher will be chatting about new music, his childhood memories of Ireland, and partying with Bono. His band, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, will release their new album Council Skies in June and will perform at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham on August 27.

My Therapist Ghosted Me duo, Joanne McNally and Vogue Williams are back to talk about presenting jobs, basements and a significant birthday.

Credit: Late Late Show Instagram

As Katie Taylor prepares to enter the ring at Dublin's 3Arena this weekend for her first fight on Irish soil since 2016, Ryan chats to the man who helped make it happen, boxing promoter and Matchroom Sports Chairman, Eddie Hearn.

Mario Rosenstock, known for his impressions, will also be on the couch and will be up to his usual tricks.

For musical entertainment, there will be a performance from Mick Flannery and Susan O'Neill who will reprise one of Ryan’s favourite songs over the years, Baby Talk. Frankie Gavin & De Dannan will perform Gravel Walks and The Green Groves of Erin.

All this and much more on The Late Late Show, RTÉ One & RTÉ Player, tonight, May 19 at 9.35 pm.