Here are the restaurants you can still order from on Deliveroo

As Irish restaurants have been forced to close by the Government, and with more families at home due to the outbreak of COVID-19, restaurants in Ireland are turning to delivery as a way to sustain their businesses and keep serving customers.

As restaurants close to dine-in customers, families will continue to be able to enjoy a wide range of restaurant food as more restaurants seek to serve families in their homes through delivery.

Here is a list of popular restaurants in Ireland who are still available to bring your favourite meals to you door via Deliveroo:

1. Xian Street Food – Galway & Dublin

2. Boojum – Galway/Dublin/Cork/Limerick

3. Lucky Tortoise – Dublin

4. Chimac – Dublin

5. Elephant & Castle – Dublin

6. Shouk – Dublin

7. Umi Falafel – Dublin

8. Mad Egg – Dublin

9. Vegan ko- Cork

10. Uncle Pete – Cork

12. Oak Fire Pizza – Cork

13. Shake dog – Limerick

14.Sizzlers Pizza House – limerick

15. Rooster Piri Piri – Cork

Michael Healy, Deliveroo Ireland general manager said: “We are here to deliver for restaurants that want to carry on offering their amazing food to families at home during this difficult time. We are working with restaurants to optimise their operations for delivery, and we are doing everything we can to make sure people still have access to the food they want and need.”

To find restaurants who can deliver to your home, head to the Deliveroo app and enter your address for the full list of restaurants available to you.

