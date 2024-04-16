Henry Cavill confirms partner Natalie’s pregnancy with first child

Henry Cavill is about to become a dad!

The Superman actor has confirmed speculations that he is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, TV executive Natalie Viscuso.

Rumours of Natalie’s pregnancy began several weeks ago, when she was spotted covering up her bump while out and about in London with Henry.

Henry officially revealed the wonderful baby news last night, as he attended the New York premiere of his new film, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

Speaking to Access Hollywood on the red carpet, Henry was asked about “taking on fatherhood”.

“I’m very excited about it. Natalie and I are very, very excited. I’m sure you’ll see much more of that” the 40-year-old teased.

Henry and Natalie initially went public with their romance back in April 2021. At the time, the couple chose to share a glimpse of their romance on Instagram, by posting photos of themselves playing chess on their respective accounts.

“This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie destroys me at chess,” Henry joked in his caption, while Natalie added in her own: “Teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess…or…maybe he let me win?”.

Eighteen months later, Henry and Natalie made their red carpet debut together when they both attended the New York premiere for Henry’s film Enola Holmes 2.

Prior to starting his romance with Natalie, Henry had spoken out about his hopes to become a father.

In an interview with Men’s Health UK in 2017, the actor reflected on what kind of dad he wished to be.

“If I ever have kids one day, I want ot be the dad who’s running round after them. And if I do have kids, even now, it’s starting to get quite late. But I want to be a fit and healthy dad, not hobbling round like, ‘OK, I’m just going to catch a breather,’” he reflected.