Hemp Heros launch an incredible fundraiser for Animal Welfare Charities

Irish-owned seed-to-shelf CBD company Hemp Heros have certainly made good on their name, having donated thousands of Euros worth of their pet products and profits to animal welfare charities as part of their Giving Back programme. These contributions have helped towards the cost of sheltering hundreds of sick and anxious rescues taken in by the DSPCA, Galway SPCA, Husky Rescue Ireland, Wicklow Animal Welfare, Dogs Angel, Dogs In Distress, Irish Guide Dogs, Gundog Rescue and Limerick Animal Welfare.

Now, Hemp Heros are spearheading a fundraising campaign that will not only help to spread awareness of the incredible work these charities do, but help to raise crucial funds to support with the rising cost of keeping their furry guests fed, watered and medically cared for.

Teaming up with an impressive combination of Irish celebrities and businesses, including professional boxing champion Kerry Harrington, celebrity trainer Paul Byrne and Luxury Make-up brands Kash Beauty, Bellamianta and BPerfect Cosmetics to name but a few, Hemp Heros have pulled together a collection of truly sensational, one-of-a-kind prizes worth an estimated 2,500 Euro that will keep you eagerly glued to your screen come April 25th, when the winners of 5 x hampers will be announced.