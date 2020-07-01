‘Help others’: Amy Huberman calls on the public to wear masks

As the country emerges from lockdown, we all need to be extremely careful and vigilant. Wearing a mask is one of the best ways to do this. We know they’re uncomfortable and you might feel silly with it on but think of how much our frontline workers risked and sacrificed during the dark days of this pandemic. Think of the nurses and doctors you saw on RTÉ Investigates this week before complaining about wearing a piece of fabric on your face. We understand that not everyone can wear a mask, especially those with breathing issues, but so many of us can and we need to do whatever we can to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Amy Huberman is encouraging her followers to start wearing masks if they already haven't. The actress shared a vital post about the little things we need to do to stop the spread of this horrid virus.

"Right I definitely feel I have not been wearing masks ENOUGH. Keeping a spare one in my bag, in the car, stuffed in a pocket for when I’m out and about in shops etc. Yes it’s new and different but Jesus it feels like such a tiny thing compared to the sacrifices so many others have had to make in all of this."

"There’s been a lot of talk, lots of it confusing, about wearing masks but there’s a lot of v clever people with science facts et al saying this is important and can only be a good thing. Let’s wear our masks to help not just ourselves but to help others, and to reduce the impact of the virus we are still very much living with, and to hopefully reduce the scale of a second wave.

There are so many masks available and I picked up a plain black reusable easy wash one yesterday in my local shop when I was grabbing some onions. They won’t feel odd once we get used to whacking them on (masks not onions). It’s also handily hiding the spot on my chin so. Also might consider wearing next time I produce one of my signature inedible “dinners” #whackthatmaskonyourmug #stopthespread," she stressed.

Wearing a mask is the least we can do to help save lives.