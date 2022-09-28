Helen Skelton shares hilarious footage from Strictly rehearsals

It’s officially Strictly season, and we’re loving all of the behind-the-scenes sneak peeks that the celebrity contestants are giving us!

Countryfile presenter Helen Skelton is taking part in this year’s competition, and this morning, she gave her 340K Instagram followers a glimpse into how rehearsals are going with her dance partner, Gorka Marquez.

“Feet on fire and head exploding but loving every second of this journey…”, the 39-year-old wrote in her caption, alongside a photo of herself and Gorka laughing together.

Helen also showcased footage of Gorka pranking one of Strictly’s crew members from behind the rehearsal room door. “somehow @gorka_marquez finding time to prank everyone – thank god there’s room to laugh”.

“It’s been a big old week of training so far and still a lot to do ….. here’s to the feet and hips doing what the boss says”, Helen teased.

Helen and Gorka took to the dancefloor for the very first time last Saturday night, as they performed an American Smooth to the song You Send Me by Aretha Franklin.

The pair received a score of 26 out of 40 for their week one dance, and got lots of positive feedback from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas.

In his comments to Helen, judge Anton noted that she should have more confidence in herself. “Own the dance because you do it beautifully and that’s all you need to do is just believe in yourself a bit more because it’s great,” he insisted.

Helen’s partner Gorka also shared Anton’s sentiments with one of Strictly’s presenters, Claudia Winkleman. “I know her confidence at the moment is not great, but she just needs to believe in herself and believe she can do it because I think she has lots of potential and is a beautiful dancer,” he praised. “I believe in her as well.”

However, on Sunday morning, Helen took to her Instagram stories to share with her followers that it will take her some time to get used to the glitz and glamour.

“It’s not what I do! But I’m working on it,” she admitted. “I am well and truly out of my comfort zone, and I am trying to find my space out of the comfort zone.”

It has been announced that Helen and Gorka will be performing a cha-cha this week to the song Rain On Me by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande.

You can catch the pair’s performance, along with the other couples, on week 2 of Strictly Come Dancing this Saturday, October 1, on BBC One at 6:30pm.