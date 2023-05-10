Helen Flanagan emotional during 1st weekend alone since Scott split

Helen Flanagan has shared an honest insight into her weekend as she spends it alone for the first time since splitting up with her fiancé Scott Sinclair.

The former Coronation Street star opened up about struggling over the weekend while her children were with their dad and nan.

Helen took to Instagram to share a video of her playing with her daughter’s guinea pig and of her outside soaking up the sun, as well as a photo of herself with her head in her hand to her 1M followers.

In the caption of the post, the mum-of-three confessed, “So this long weekend was my first weekend that I didn’t have my kids as they were having a good time with their daddy and nanna”,

“I usually when my kids go away make sure I go out, usually run to london and get drunk with my friends”.

“I felt like it was time though to face being in my family house on my own which is something I’ve put off for a very long time as I didn’t want to feel sad. But sometimes I suppose you’ve just got to feel stuff and it’s ok to cry”.

The I’m a Celeb star continued, “I wanted to share this because sometimes we scroll on Instagram and things can look perfect but in reality some things are just S**t… also I have a big following of other mums and women that will relate to me and I love that I’ve built a supportive network of women”.

“Anyway here’s some snaps from my weekend me and angel. Didn’t want to get out my dressing gown and binge ate Colin the caterpillar cake… honestly Matilda begged me for Guinea pigs and all I do is clean up Guinea pig poo x anyway bring on the week. My house has never been so immaculate”.

The post comes after the soap star shared a video of her reuniting with her children after her time in I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here: South Africa.

The short clip posted to her Instagram Stories shows Helen excitedly cuddling her children as Scott watched in the background.

“Found this video of when I came back from the jungle. I was away for one month and never left my babies before”, she explained.

Helen and footballer Scott went their separate ways in July of last year. The couple share three children together- seven-year-old Matilda, four-year-old Delilah and two-year-old Charlie.