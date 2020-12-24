Heinz [Seriously] Good Mayonnaise & James Kavanagh team up to create seriously good sambos!

James, who is a Ballymaloe trained cook, has created five lip-smacking sandwiches with Heinz [Seriously] Good Mayonnaise, to make St. Stephen’s Day leftovers the most anticipated meal of your Christmas culinary calendar.

Watch and learn, as James invites us into his home a.k.a. ‘James’s School of Sandwiches’, where he leaves us wishing it was St. Stephen’s Day already!

The Sandwiches:

Better Than The Dinner

Turkey, ham, stuffing, braised red cabbage on white bread, gravy for dipping, with Heinz [Seriously] Good Mayonnaise and Heinz Mild Yellow Mustard

The Cork Reuben

Spiced beef, cheddar, sauerkraut, pickle on sourdough with Heinz [Seriously] Good Mayonnaise and Heinz Mild Yellow Mustard

The Shredded Sprout – vegetarian

Red onion, shredded Brussel sprouts, gouda cheese, butter on sourdough with Heinz [Seriously] Good Mayonnaise

The BLTT

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and turkey on ciabatta with Heinz [Seriously] Good Mayonnaise

The Cheese Board – vegetarian

Grated mozzarella, ricotta, grated parmesan on sourdough with Heinz [Seriously] Good Mayonnaise

The videos also contain hilarious cameo footage of James’s family and his beloved cat Diana. All videos can be watched here.

Speaking of the partnership with James Kavanagh, Emily O’Kane Marketing Manager at Heinz Ireland said;

“It’s fantastic to have James as one of our ultimate Heinz [Seriously] Good Mayonnaise fans in Ireland and we’ve loved seeing him include it in all of his delicious St. Stephen’s Day leftover sandwich recipes.

“We’re sure these tasty ideas will go down a treat with Irish families this Christmas. Excuse us while we grab another Shredded Sprout!”

James also agreed:

“My love of Heinz [Seriously] Good Mayonnaise has been there since I found it on the supermarket shelves in 2016. It is one of my desert island items, I would take it with me and put it on anything edible I could find!

“When I was asked by Heinz to come up with some St Stephen’s Day leftover sandwiches, I was delighted. Who wouldn’t be? Two of my favourite things, sandwiches and Heinz [Seriously] Good Mayonnaise, together at the same time. It’s like Christmas came early”.