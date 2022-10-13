Heidi & Spencer enjoy romantic ‘babymoon’ before baby no.2 arrives

Power couple of the early 00’s, Heidi and Spencer, have spent their first night away from their son Gunner since he was born five years ago, to enjoy their ‘babymoon’ before their second child is born.

Heidi Montag shared a video showing some shots of the couple’s getaway in California to her 1M Instagram followers earlier today. The clip is set to Céline Dion’s These Are The Special Times, which seems to be true by watching the couple enjoy their romantic trip.

Some of the snippets show the pair relaxing in the pool, enjoying a meal together, and spending time at the gorgeous beach. Some personalised touches including a photo of Heidi from her pregnancy photoshoot were also in their room.

The 36-year-old captioned the adorable post, “This was such a sweet and needed baby moon for us! The first time we have both left Gunner over night since he was born. Such a blessing to relax, have some alone time, and connect”.

“Thank you for the most amazing magical place to be @rosewoodmiramarbeach! Every detail was above and beyond at the most luxurious and incredible resit in beautiful Monticto”.

The former The Hills star continued, “I will never forget this precious time @spencerpratt and I were able to have together. Also thank you to our Angel @abigail_michele for making this possible and your endless love and support to our entire family!”.

Fans of the famous couple shared their thoughts on the stunning ‘babymoon’ in the comment section, with one writing, “You both are the cutest! Glad you had a mini-getaway! The best is yet to come!”.

“I love all the snaps from your trip, you look amazing honey, can’t wait for little man to make his arrival. Prayers for an easy safe fast labour and delivery. And that y’all adjust quickly to being a family of four”, penned a second follower”.

A third added, “So important to have special time before the new little one arrives”.

Heidi and Spencer announced they were expecting their second child together in June of this year, and revealed they were having another boy the following month. The pair celebrated their son Gunner turning 5 years old on October 1.