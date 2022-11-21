Heidi & Spencer celebrate anniversary after welcoming baby no.2

Double celebrations in the Spencer-Pratt household!

Heidi and Spencer are celebrating 14 years of marriage just days after they welcomed their second child into the world.

The Hills couple took to Instagram to mark the special occasion and Heidi shared an updated photo of their newborn son, which the 36-year-old captioned, “Never been happier”.

Posting a photo of herself and Spencer Pratt on their wedding day Heidi wrote, “I knew when I met you @spencerpratt life would never be the same. I loved you with everything I had from the moment I laid eyes on you”.

“Here we are, 14 years later of marriage 16 years together, two beautiful boys, the life we’ve been able to live in love together”.

The reality TV star sweetly added, “14 years ago, young and in love. Best decision I’ve ever made. Happy happy anniversary. I love you more every year which I never thought possible”.

Spencer took to his own Instagram to share snaps of the couple on their big day and penned, “14 years ago today @heidimontag and i married @oneandonlypalmilla !!!! So amazing celebrating now with a new born miracle baby!!!”.

Many fans of the couple headed to the comments of their posts to congratulate them on hitting this relationship milestone, especially so soon to them having their second child.

One fan wrote, “Happy Anniversary to you both and congratulations on your beautiful baby boy and now you have two beautiful boys!”.

“Happy anniversary and congratulations on the sweet new baby boy”, said a second, while a third added, “This was so special Heidi if you guys are such a great couple and family. Congrats on your anniversary”.

Heidi and Spencer announced that their second son was born last week when the mum-of-two shared a selfie in a hospital bed cradling her new bundle of joy. She wrote, “Thank you Jesus! 7.9, 21”, born 11:31”.