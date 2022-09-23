Heidi Montag ‘feeling incredibly emotional’ as she shares bumpdate

The Hills star Heidi Montag is expecting her second child with husband Spencer Pratt and she is now celebrating a big milestone in her pregnancy.

Heidi took to Instagram to share a ‘bumpdate’ with her 1M followers as she marks hitting 30 weeks into her pregnancy.

The 36-year-old shared a mirror selfie of herself dressed in pink and looking very excited. She captioned the photo, “30 weeks today!!!!!!! Feeling incredibly emotional! So so excited to hold this baby boy! So thankful for this journey and this moment. And already missing being pregnant lol”.

She also revealed that this second child will probably be her last by explaining, “This is most likely my last pregnancy and baby. We will see what God has in store”.

Many of the reality TV star’s fans rushed to the comments to compliment Heidi on how great she looked and to share their excitement for her and Spencer’s second child to be born.

One fan wrote, “You look beautiful and you’re glowing like a beautiful mama to be”, while a second penned, “You look incredible and so happy. Congratulations again”.

“You look amazing. You guys are such loving parents. That little boy is going to be so loved”, added a third follower of the reality TV star.

The couple are already proud parents to their son Gunner, whom they welcomed into the world in 2017.

‘Speidi’ announced they were having their second child together in June of this year, and revealed it was going to be a boy the following month.

When she announced the joyous news, Heidi said, “My heart is overflowing with joy! I’m excited to share that I am pregnant! I have been hoping and praying for this moment for so long”. Spencer added, “Best news ever!! Beyond answered prayers for miracle baby number 2!!!! So happy for the Pratt Fam expanding!!!”.