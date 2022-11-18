Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt welcome their second child

Heidi Montag is now a mum-of-two!

The Hills star announced last night that she has given birth to her second child, alongside the support of her husband Spencer Pratt.

The 36-year-old initially took to her Instagram stories a few hours earlier to update her 1M followers on the fact that her labour had begun.

The video showcased Heidi in the car on the way to the hospital, with Spencer in the driving seat. “Okay, this is the real deal,” the expectant mum exclaimed in the passenger seat, rubbing a hand over her huge baby bump. “Definitely going to have this baby very quickly.”

“I couldn’t tell if my water broke or not because it was just a little at first […] and these contractions are just non-stop now”, Heidi added.

“You ready, Spence?” she teased towards the end of the video, panning the camera over to her husband.

Nine hours after posting her labour reveal, Heidi then treated her followers to the wonderful news that she had safely delivered a beautiful baby boy.

Credit: Heidi Montag Instagram

“Thank you Jesus!” she praised in her caption, alongside a selfie of herself looking radiant as she cradles her newborn son.

“7.9, 21”, born 11:31”, she noted further, giving her fans some extra details about her little one’s arrival. The couple have yet to reveal the name that they have chosen for their baby boy.

In June of this year, Heidi and Spencer announced that they were expecting their second child together, after being incredibly open about their struggles to conceive.

The pair first met in 2006, while Heidi was filming The Hills. They eloped to Mexico in 2008, and subsequently had an elegant, filmed ceremony the following year in front of their nearest and dearest. In 2017, they welcomed their first child into the world, a son named Gunner.

Congratulations to the parents on their newest arrival!