‘Heavenly child’: Charlotte Crosby gushes over daughter Alba

Charlotte Crosby has been opening up about how she is finding life as a new mum!

The former Geordie Shore star gave birth to her first child, a baby girl named Alba, last month, with her boyfriend Jake Ankers by her side.

Since then, she has been revealing snippets of her experiences with motherhood.

Taking to her Instagram stories this morning, the 32-year-old got candid with her 8.2M followers about the exhaustion she is currently experiencing.

“You know what I find really strange? That I’m a mom now,” Charlotte amazed, teasing her fans with a fake American accent.

“And when you’re a mom, you drink so much coffee and it never works! You just have can after can and you still feel tired!”, the new mum laughed.

However, Charlotte went on to explain that it hasn’t been Alba’s sleeping pattern that has kept her awake. “But I’ll be honest, because I’m not actually tired because of my child,” she revealed. “We actually have a heavenly child who absolutely loves to sleep and is just like the most perfect angel child.”

Charlotte continued by saying how grateful she is for her daughter’s sleeping routine. “We are so so so so lucky, we couldn’t be luckier,” she gushed. “I count my lucky stars every day but I suppose it is still tiring.”

Charlotte concluded her video messages by noting how mentally exhausting being a mother can be. “You’re just thinking about so much more when you’re a mam,” she detailed. “You’re not just thinking about your normal things, you think about your normal things and then all of your mam things as well, so that’s very tiring in itself.”

Charlotte announced in April of this year that she and Jake were expecting their first child together. They shared the news with their fans by posting a heartwarming video of the two of them telling their loved ones about their pregnancy.

We’re sending all the positive vibes that Charlotte will be able to get some rest soon!