Heather Rae El Moussa pays tribute to parents ahead of giving birth

Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa will soon be welcoming her baby into the world with her husband Tarek El Moussa.

Ahead of her becoming a mum, Heather has shared a sweet tribute for her parents, revealing how grateful she is to have both of them supporting her on her pregnancy journey.

Posting a lovely photo of herself beaming from ear to ear alongside her mum and dad as they cradle her blossoming baby bump, Heather penned a touching message to honour them to her 3M Instagram followers.

The 35-year-old wrote, “Having my parents by side throughout my pregnancy has been the most special experience and something I will never forget. It’s easy to take these things for granted but to me, perspective is everything”.

“I feel so lucky to have these two and to those who have been following me for a while, you know that I grew up in a small town in the mountains (in a house that my parents still live in til this day)”.

Heather continued, “I didn’t come from much but there was a lot of love, support, care and work ethic in my upbringing- you don’t realise it in the moment but those are the most important things. They have helped shaped me into the woman I am today”.

Many fans of the real estate agent rushed to the comments to commend Heather for her sweet words.

“You are so right. We take these things for granted. Those are the most important things”, wrote one fan.

A second fan said, “What a blessing. And I love that you acknowledge and don’t forget where you came from and who shaped you”

Another added, “So wonderful to be blessed with good parents who provided you with a solid upbringing!”.

The Selling Sunset star announced she was expecting her first child in July of this year with a cute beach photo shoot featuring her husband Tarek and his children whom he shares with his ex-wife Christina Hall.

Heather and Tarek began dating in 2019 and went on to tie the knot in October 2021. The pair have previously spoken about their fertility journey, explaining, “ I’ve been really open about my pregnancy journey”.

“We’ve been doing IVF and went from having 7 frozen eggs to being told we were only supposed to get 2 follicles to then being able to get 8 to…having an all natural pregnancy”.