Heather Rae El Moussa opens up about dating after having her son

Heather Rae El Moussa has opened up about postpartum life and her experience with motherhood so far.

The Selling Sunset star welcomed her baby boy, Tristan, into the world at the end of January alongside her husband Tarek.

Now, while speaking to Blush, Heather has given an insight into her life with a newborn, including struggles she is going through and trying to keep up with her and her husband’s date nights.

She explained, “Going through the newborn stage is a whole different thing. And, you know, carrying the baby and going through the birth, I've just realised how incredible the female body is”.

“It's been challenging since Tristan has been here because I haven't had that quality time with Tarek, like we used to. So it's just adjusting to the new life”.

To help their relationship, Heather revealed the pair go on weekly date nights, even for just a couple of hours out of the house together.

“We went on one date night for Valentine's Day. And I'm not going to say it was easy. It was definitely tough leaving the baby and we went super early and got home by 8 o’clock”.

El Moussa explained that she enjoys having time together at home because “When I was at dinner, and as much fun as I had with Tarek, I was still thinking about the baby and wanted to be home with him”.

When it comes to postpartum struggles, the real estate agent chatted about being open with her whole experience.

“I wanted to show women my challenges through postpartum, and really be as candid and open as possible”.

“I've been very open throughout the pregnancy and very open about my IVF journey- things aren't spoken about enough, especially breastfeeding”.

Heather previously opened up about struggling with breastfeeding. "Tristan had tongue tie, cheek tie, lip tie and jaundice which were all caught very early… but it made it very hard for him to latch & suck. We’re now 2 weeks past getting his tongue tie fixed and he’s latching so well".

After announcing her pregnancy in July of last year, Heather Rae shared her journey to becoming pregnant. “I’ve been really open about my pregnancy journey-we’ve been doing IVF”.

“Went from having 7 frozen eggs to being told we were only supposed to get 2 follicles to then being able to get 8 to… having an all natural pregnancy”.