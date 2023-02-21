Heather Rae El Moussa gets candid about breastfeeding struggles

Heather Rae El Moussa is adjusting to life as a newborn mum!

The Selling Sunset star welcomed her first child with husband Tarek on January 31. The couple are now parents to a baby boy, and have since named him Tristan. Heather is also a stepmum to Tarek’s two elder children.

Following her son’s arrival, Heather has decided to open up about the difficulties she has been experiencing when it comes to breastfeeding.

Taking to Instagram last night, the 35-year-old treated her 3M followers to a cute snap of her laying outside with baby Tristan, while her dog Bugz watches over the two of them protectively.

In the photo’s lengthy caption, Heather opened up about how her breastfeeding experience so far has “definitely been a journey”.

“I thought…. I’ll just pop him on my boob and feed him anytime. Ya no!!!”, she joked.

Heather then went on to explain that her baby boy has had a few difficulties with his mouth, making it a struggle for him to feed. “Tristan had tongue tie, cheek tie, lip tie and jaundice which were all caught very early on,” the new mum admitted.

“It made it very hard for him to latch & suck and it made it so that he was burning a lot of calories because it was so hard for him to eat so his weight was dropping,” Heather detailed.

Thankfully, the real estate agent shared that Tristan is now doing much better. “We’re now 2 weeks past getting his tongue tie fixed and he’s latching so well on the left side and we’re still working on the right side using non-traditional positions,” Heather penned.

Despite the struggles, the mum-of-one insisted that she is still enjoying breastfeeding. “Even with all this going on, I genuinely love breastfeeding. I love the skin to skin connection and think it’s such a beautiful bonding experience,” she gushed.

“It might be hard and challenging at the moment but it is such a special experience that I get to share with our baby boy and we’re working together to make it easier like we’re a little team,” Heather concluded in her caption.

We’re glad to hear that baby Tristan is doing better!