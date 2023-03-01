Heather Rae El Moussa celebrates one month of having baby boy

Heather Rae El Moussa is marking the one-month mark of being a mum to her baby boy Tristan.

The Selling Sunset star welcomed her son into the world at the end on January and has now shared an update on motherhood as he turns one-month old.

Sharing adorable photos of her cradling her son and giving him a kiss on his head to her 3M Instagram followers, Heather looked back on her time as a mum so far.

She penned, “Last day of February and it’s been a month of love, mamahood adjustments, work days from home, breastfeeding ups & downs, the best newborn snuggles, sleepless nights & lots and lots of family time”.

“February was good to us but we’ll be starting off March with the Flipping El Moussas premiere on March 2nd (ah!!!!) so I have a good feeling about this month!!”.

The 35-year-old added, “In the meantime I’ll be over here just trying to balance it all”.

Many fans of the estate agent headed to the comments to share advice with Heather Rae and send their support to her.

One fan wrote, “You're doing so well, like how natural you look”, while a second penned, “Ask for help when needed … don't feel bad when asking…. and don't get yourself overwhelmed”.

Another of El Moussa’s fan advised, “Adorable. don't over do it. work can wait spend this time with him. this time passes so fast enjoy every moment of it”.

“So precious! Enjoy every minute!”, added another.

After Tristan was two weeks old, Heather shared an insight into his early days. “Tristan had tongue tie, cheek tie, lip tie and jaundice which were all caught very early on thanks to my incredible lactation specialist”.

Heather welcomed her son into the world with her husband Tarek El Moussa. Tarek is already dad to two children- 12-year-old Taylor and seven-year-old Brayden, whom he shares with his ex-wife Christina Hall.