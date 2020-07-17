Heather Morris reflects on special friendship with Naya Rivera

Heather Morris has vowed to honour Naya Rivera as it helps her feel close to the late actress. The Glee actress has penned another moving tribute to her co-star and longterm friend. The touching note comes days after Rivera's body was found in Lake Piru, California.

"The messages are going to trickle out. But you’re still here with me. And I’m not done remembering your legacy."

"You would tell me “you look so skinny” EVERY TIME you saw me and it made me giggle slash I loved it and when I told you how it made me feel…you said “well I’d always like to hear that I look skinny so I make sure to make others feel good like that.” We had a play date in the works for this week and I can’t wait for it to be over so I can stop thinking about how I missed our chance to be together.

"I fucking loved how you drank martini’s and no one would know you smoked cuz you were a mastermind at hiding it. I’m doing something everyday to honor your strength and it helps me to feel close to you. I love you Nay," she wrote.

Earlier in the week, Morris revealed that Rivera was one of the most important friends in her life, "We stuck by each other’s side and created the most beautiful friendship built out of love and understanding. The last I had the chance to see you in person, I had left oranges outside our home for you to take. I wanted to say hi through the window but my phone didn’t ring when you called (which it never does, f*cking T-Mobile), so instead you and Josey left two succulents on our doorstep as a thank you. I planted those succulents and I look at them everyday and think of you."

"I still listen to your EP on repeat because from the moment I heard it, it struck me and I always wished the world knew more of your voice. You sent me over 5 dozen SnapChat videos when you and Josey woke up in the morning and I kick myself that I didn’t save one of them. You always shared recipes and I admired your love for food. We vowed to spend every Easter together, even though Covid stole this last one from us. You are and always will be the strongest and most resilient human being I know, and I vowed to carry that with me as I continue to live my life."

She added, "You constantly taught me lessons about grief, about beauty and poise, about being strong, resilient and about not giving a fuck (but still somehow respectful ). Yet, the utmost important lesson I learned most of all from you was being a consistent and loving friend. You were the first to check in, the first to ask questions, the first to listen..you cherished our friendship and I never took that for granted.

The dancer continued, "I speak to you everyday because I know you’re still with me and even though I’m feeling greedy that we don’t get more time together, I cherish every moment we had and hold it close to my heart."

Naya Rivera tragically lost her life in a drowning accident. She is survived by her four-year-old son Josey.