Heather El Moussa teases baby son’s name with cute hospital pics

Heather Rae El Moussa is enjoying life as a mum!

The Selling Sunset star gave birth to her first child, a baby boy, with her husband Tarek El Moussa one week ago.

Since the arrival of her new bundle of joy, the 35-year-old has so far refrained from sharing the name she and Tarek have chosen for him.

Taking to Instagram last night, the new mum continued to tease her baby son’s name, as she shared a hilarious photo of Tarek asleep in her hospital bed. In a second snap, he can also be seen gazing adoringly at his little one.

“Twinning!! He has daddy’s big feet”, Heather joked at the beginning of her caption to her 3M Instagram followers.

“He’s one week old today!!”, the real estate star continued to gush. “Can’t wait to share the birth story and more photos, but for now we’re just enjoying the moments we are sharing as a family and all of his firsts…”.

After sharing the adorable images, Heather has received lots of heartwarming replies in her comments section

“Hey where did this photo come from!!!”, Tarek teased in response.

“Can’t wait to meet him!!”, Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County star Casey Beau Brown added.

“Why are the men always so tired after birth?”, another follower joked with a cry-laughing emoji.

Heather and Tarek initially announced the arrival of their baby boy last week on February 3, confirming that Heather had given birth on January 31.

“Our baby boy is here,” the couple penned in their joint caption at the time.

“Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy,” Heather and Tarek added.

The couple had been incredibly open in the past about their fertility struggles and their journey with IVF before falling pregnant.

The pair's baby boy marks their first child together and joins Tarek’s two older children – 12-year-old Taylor and seven-year-old Brayden – who Heather is a stepmum to.

We can’t wait to hopefully find out their baby boy’s name very soon!