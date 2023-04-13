Heather El Moussa details ‘down-to-earth life’ after welcoming son

Heather Rae El Moussa has shared her perspective on her day-to-day life since welcoming her son into the world.

The Selling Sunset star is reflecting on her ‘deeper appreciation’ for simple moments throughout her day, and has opened up about the down-to-earth parts of her life.

Heather welcomed her baby boy, Tristan, into the world at the end of January with her husband Tarek El Moussa, and has been sharing an insight into her motherhood journey on social media ever since.

Posting a collection of photos from when Tristan was first born up until the present day, Heather explained how her perspective has changed on appreciating little things in life.

The 35-year-old wrote, “POV: you have a front row seat to the best view in the whole wide world. Something I’m loving about being a mom to a newborn is that I have such a deeper appreciation for the little things in life”.

“I was lucky enough to be in Tay and Bray’s life at a really young age but raising a baby is a little different. It makes you kind of slow down and appreciate the moments throughout the day that you maybe wouldn’t have before”.

El Moussa continued, “Things like daily strolls, cuddling up on the couch, putting Tristan in a new outfit, having sweats and no-makeup days… I love every second”.

“My days used to be so go go go and so glam, but I’m enjoying the more down-to-earth moments recently- And I just still can’t believe he’s ours, balance”.

Many fans of the real estate agent rushed to the comments to agree with Heather’s points and to commend her for sharing her mum-life updates online.

One fan wrote, “Honestly, just enjoy every single moment…!!! The days fly by way too fast”.

“So special, I love this perspective. These moments are priceless & precious”, penned a second fan.

A third added, “Tristan’s lucky to have a Mommy like you ! You're a natural Heather”.