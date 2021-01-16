Hearty and wholesome roasted squash soup recipe to feed the soul

Seasonal and wonderfully versatile, there are many ways to enjoy quality Irish squash in a variety of sweet and savoury ideas. It may come as a surprise but there are several varieties of squash, each with their own distinctive look and colour. For example, the Spaghetti Squash is named after the way its flesh falls away into ribbons when cooked. All varieties of squash are versatile, nutritious, delicious and very much a part of autumn cooking.

We always look at squash in-store and wonder what to do with it – if you are like us and you also don’t know what to do with this delicious vegetable, Aldi is here to help with this easy and delicious recipe.

Roasted Squash Soup

Sweet, delicious and wholesome. An easy Squash Soup recipe everyone will love.

Ingredients:

1 butternut squash

2 medium onions

60ml extra virgin olive oil

3 cloves garlic

2 tsp paprika

2 vegetable stock cubes

A few sprigs of fresh thyme

25g butter

1-litre boiling water

70ml double cream

1 x 70g pack assorted seed mix

Sea salt and black pepper

Method:

Peel the butternut squash, cut in half and remove the seeds. Chop into small chunks.

Peel, half and chop the onions. Put the onions and butternut squash into a large roasting dish.

Drizzle over the oil and season with some salt and pepper and roast in the oven for 45 mins.

Meanwhile peel and mince the garlic.

In a large saucepan, add the butter and melt.

Cook the garlic in the butter on a low light for a few mins.

Then add the roasted butternut squash and onion.

Pour over the boiling water, add the paprika and crumble over the stock cubes.

Bring to the boil and stir well.

Cook for 15 minutes then liquidise.

Add the cream and heat through gently.

Check the seasoning, add more salt and pepper if needed.

Serve sprinkled with the seeds to serve.