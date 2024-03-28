Heartstopper fans react as actor confirms absence in season 3

Heartstopper fans have been reacting to the news that a major cast member will not be returning for season three.

Oscar winner Olivia Colman, who plays Nick Nelson’s mother Sarah in the hit Netflix series, has announced that she was unable to appear in its upcoming third season.

In a recent interview with Forbes, the 50-year-old was quizzed on the LGBTQ+ series.

“I couldn’t do number three. I couldn’t fit it in. I feel awful about that,” The Crown alum admitted, adding: “I feel like I was part of one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever been part of.”

When told that fans would want her to return if Heartstopper is renewed for a fourth season, Olivia responded: “Okay! I’ll have a word. As long as it’s booked in advance, maybe I’ll be able to do it.”

Following the interview’s release, series creator Alice Oseman has since responded to fans’ devastation on social media.

Earlier today, Alice penned on Instagram: “As many of you have heard today, the wonderful Olivia Colman will not be returning to the show for season three. We tried absolutely everything we could, but it wasn’t meant to be.”

“We are so deeply grateful to Olivia for the stunning performance she gave to the show and wish her the absolute best!” the 29-year-old continued.

Confirming that the show “did not re-cast Sarah”, Alice went on to note: “Sarah’s role as emotional support for Nick will shift to other characters in the story for now. If we get a season four, I would love for Olivia to be a part of it again!”

Many Heartstopper viewers have since been reacting to the disappointing news on social media.

“Always the downside to getting famous actors for recurring roles like this. It’s hard to get them back for subsequent appearances,” one fan theorised on X, formerly Twitter.

“Of course I have faith but sadly, I still have an Olivia shaped hole in my heart,” another joked.

Heartstopper season 3 is due to premiere on Netflix this October.