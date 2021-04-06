‘Heart Of Invictus’: Harry and Meghan’s new Netflix series

Netflix have just revealed the exciting new docu-series which Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made with their production company, Archwell Productions.

The docu-series, titled Heart Of Invictus, “reveals the human stories and resilient spirit behind the Invictus Games,” Netflix explained on social media this afternoon.

The Invictus Games is an international adaptive multi-sport event in which wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and their associated veterans take part in nine sports including wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, indoor rowing and more.

“The series will join competitors – all service members who’ve suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses – as they train for the next games in The Hague,” Netflix adds.

They also shared a new photo from the series, showing Prince Harry interacting with athletes from the Invictus Games, as they receive their medals.

Prince Harry has been a passionate Patron of the Invictus Games since their inception in 2014, and has attended each opening ceremony since then. The fifth Invictus Games were due to be held in The Hague, Netherlands back in May, 2020, but unfortunately they had to be postponed until 2022 due to the pandemic.

This brand new docu-series is part of a multi-million dollar deal which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made with Netflix last year. Deadline reports that Prince Harry will appear on the series and serve as Executive Producer.

“Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve,” Harry explains, adding, “This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year.”

“As Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service,” Harry said.