Heal your chapped lips with this lush cherry blossom lip balm

While we do love the bit of sunshine we’ve been getting lately, our dry, chapped lips are not thanking us for it! If you’re on the hunt for a new lip balm then we highly recommend Dr. Bronner’s Cherry Blossom Organic Lip Balm.

With celebrity fans including Sandra Bullock, Drew Barrymore, Lady GaGa and makeup artist, Bobbi Brown, the latest Cherry Blossom scented range from Dr. Bronner’s is made from organic and fair-trade ingredients, with no synthetic detergents or preservatives.

A sweet, bright, floral scent with a natural hint of Cherry Blossom, the latest scented range from Dr. Bronner’s is a summer must have for the home, or when on the go as a handbag and rucksack essential. Not to mention, Dr. Bronner’s Cherry Blossom Organic Lip Balm is an absolute bargain too, priced at €4.95.

Integrity is important, especially with cosmetic ingredients in lip care because what you put on your lips goes into your body. Did you know that on average, a woman swallows 3.5 kilograms of lip stick throughout her entire life? For Dr. Bronner’s Organic Lip Balm, only the finest essential oils are used for fragrance and the balm is certified organic.

Ingredients include organic certified avocado, jojoba, and hemp oils with the finest organic beeswax to help transform strained, chapped lips into fresh lips, ready for summer. Dr. Bronner’s Organic Lip Balms are formulated without synthetic ingredients and are completely free of preservatives and can be applied to dry patches of skin anywhere on the body.

That’s not all though — another genius addition to their Cherry Blossom range includes their 18-in-1 Pure Castile Liquid Soap, which comes in three different sizes with prices from €3.95. This 18-in-1 Pure Castile Liquid Soap is a combination of organic and fair trade certified coconut, olive and hemp oils which has been refined with the soft, natural Cherry Blossom aroma.

We know what you’re thinking though — are there really 18 different uses for this one product? Yes, there is! You can use the 18-in-1 Pure Castile Liquid Soap for your face, hands, body and hair, for a veggie rinse, dishwashing, as a make-up brush cleaner, laundry, pet shampoo and more!

The Dr. Bronner’s 18-in-1 Pure-Castile Liquid Soap and the Dr. Bronner’s Organic Lip Balm in Cherry Blossom are available to purchase now from www.healthybuzz.ie, along with selected pharmacies and health food stores nationwide.