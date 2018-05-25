Heading to Demi Lovato? Here’s why she’s a feminist role model

By Amy Donohoe

Demi Lovato has been working for 18 of her 25 years, and she has been headlining arenas for the past five, and she will be playing the 3Arena tonight.

She began working on Barney & Friends, she starred in Camp Rock and her own Disney show Sonny With a Chance and she had record deals with Disney.

But in 2010 Demi was on tour for Camp Rock 2 with the Jonas Brothers. She left that tour early to seek treatment for cocaine use, bulimia, cutting, and bipolar disorder. She received intensive treatment in 2011 and in 2012 she entered a sober-living facility for more than a year.

Severing ties with Disney, she embarked on a major musical comeback, turning her dark times into number-one singles like “Skyscraper”; she also judged The X Factor USA, all the while speaking out about the mental health, eating disorders and drug abuse issues.

Demi recently released a documentary in October 2017 called Simply Complicated. It’s based on her recovery and her ongoing struggle.

Speaking about the project, the American star told Teen Vogue: "It was really hard to talk about on camera. But I knew that if I was honest, it would help somebody understand. Sometimes I'm not perfect with my recovery and my eating issues, but I keep fighting. And I want people to see that."

She only takes Sundays off when it comes to working out. She regularly shows off her hard work at the gym and happily poses in her gym kit on Instagram.

“I work out personally because of the way it makes me feel and the release of serotonin. It’s important to take care of yourself physically but also mentally as well," Demi told Self magazine.

"If you struggle with depression, anxiety, or any other type of stressors in your life, a really great way to get rid of those is through physical exercise and fitness." As for those days when she doesn't feel like working out because she's tired or busy, she admitted: "What motivates me on those days is knowing how I’m going to feel after I’m done."

Demi has also taken her love for fitness to the next level by joining forces with Kate Hudson's brand Fabletics, and she recently brought out her second line for the athletic fashion label.Kate Hudson said that Demi “embodies so many elements of the brand – including female empowerment and body positivity.”

Demi has been open about her own struggles with depression, eating disorders and substance abuse, and now co-owns CAST centres, which treat addiction and mental health.

"I've actually met people that go to CAST because they realised they needed to get sober or they needed to better themselves in some other way, it's changed lives, and I want to be able to do that again," Demi explained.

"My whole life, you know, is about giving back, and I think it's really important that I continue to do this while I'm on tour."

The Tell Me You Love Me Tour is Lovato's sixth headlining tour, promoting her sixth studio album, Tell Me You Love me (2017).

The tour began on February 26, 2018, in San Diego, and is scheduled to conclude on November 27, 2018, in Fortaleza. The European leg of the tour started in Belfast last night before moving to Dublin for Friday night. The supporting acts are yet to be announced.