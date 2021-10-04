He-shi’s Rapid Edit set is the fastest way you’ll get a tan this autumn

He-shi has recently brought out a new Rapid Edit set which everything you’ll need to dial up the colour of those pasty autumn arms and legs. The Rapid 1 Hour Edit set, is ready to be showered off, after just 1 hour. The products have a unique time development accelerator which means you can leave it on longer, for a deeper colour.

With the colour depth technology, you decide on the depth of colour by increasing the development time – it delivers:

A golden glow after 1 hour

A medium colour after 2 hours

A dark colour after 8 hours.

The set includes:

Rapid 1 Hour Liquid tan 150ml

This product contains ‘pentavitin’ for superior long-lasting moisturisation.

Face & Body Tanning Gel 50ml

This is a luxurious tanning gel that is perfect for your face and body in a dinky travel size.

Travel size Rapid 1 Hour Mousse 50ml

All of the convenience and benefits of advanced 1 Hour tanning in a handy mousse that is perfect for when you’re travelling or a quick top-up at home.

The set also includes an essential velvety tanning mitt for a streak free, natural looking tan.

As always, He-shi is free from parabens, alcohol, palm oil and mineral oils too.

The Rapid Edit set is available in salons and pharmacies nationwide – the set is worth €54 but it is retailing for a limited time only at €30.