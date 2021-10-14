he-shi add two new bronzing products that you’re going to want to try

Established in 2004, He-Shi was the first self-tanning brand created in Ireland with the promise of providing a superior flawless tan to women around the world. It’s a tan which has no smell, is easy to use and delivers tan with no tell-tale streaks.

This award winning brand, continuously strive to excel on their promise producing innovative and leading tanning concepts and these two additions are no exception.

he-shi HD Wonder Glow 100ml (€22.00)

This Wonder Glow product is a light-reflective skin perfecting liquid that brings a luminous glow to your skin.

It is infused with he-shi’s skin loving ingredients that hydrate and nourish the skin from within and colour correcting technology that creates a radiant soft-focus glow, Wonder Glow creates a flawless finish to your face and body with the confidence of 24-hour splash proof wear.

he-shi Fusion Multi Bronze (€22.00) is a gossamer-light velvety bronzer that glides over skin leaving a sheer, natural sun-kissed golden glow. It creates a flawless contour and sculpted finish to your face, or used with HD Wonder Glow gives the ultimate luxurious finish.

he-shi products are free from parabens, alcohol, palm oil and mineral oil – they are also 100% natural DHA.

You can purchase he-shi at Lloyds Pharmacy, Hickeys, UniPhar and salons nationwide or online at he-shi.eu.