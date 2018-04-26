‘Could not go on any longer’: Avicii’s family say he died by suicide

Avicii’s family have shared that the 28-year-old died by suicide.

They issued a touching statement confirming that the Swedish DJ “could not go on any longer.”

They wrote, “Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions. An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress.”

They explained that their son wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most – music.

“He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace,” they shared.

His family revealed that he was not made for the music industry, “He was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight.”

“The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive.We love you.'

The Grammy nominee, born Tim Bergling was found dead near Muscat, Oman, at the age of 28.

If you or anyone you know are impacted by suicide, please call Samaratins on (01) 671 0071