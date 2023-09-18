Hats off to Domino’s as it opens 60th store in Wicklow!

Domino’s, the nation’s best-loved pizza, has opened a new store in Wicklow, welcoming 30 new roles to the local community, including store management, pizza chefs, customer service colleagues and delivery drivers.

The much-anticipated opening coincides with a momentous event in the Irish sporting calendar this month. With the new store located in the hometown of a certain Dutch Disciple who is set to earn his own 60th cap this season, Domino’s is honouring the star with the creation of their own limited edition ‘cap’. To celebrate the 60th store milestone and to support the local hero, Domino’s will be offering 60 limited edition Dutch-style trucker caps exclusively at the new Wicklow store over the coming weeks. These caps are a perfect blend of Irish sporting culture and Gen Z style, making them a must-have for fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

The latest store is the 60th in Ireland, and third in Wicklow, after Bray and Greystones, so pizza fans all over Wicklow can now order Domino’s firm favourites, including Pepperoni Passion and Vegi Supreme, across the county as well as recent product innovations such as the long-awaited Ultimate Spicy Meatball, Chocolate Doughballs and tasty Fries.

Peter Starett, Franchisee at Wicklow Domino’s and life-long rugby fan said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our third store in Wicklow, allowing us to deliver our delicious menu of handcrafted pizzas to even more of our loyal customers across the county.”

“We’re also on the lookout for exceptional people to be part of our in-store team. More than 90% of our store managers start their careers as in-store team members, so whether you’re looking for a few extra hours or a completely new career path, there are roles to suit everyone.”

As an avid rugby fan, we’re excited for the season ahead and looking forward to watching the matches with a side of pizza. We think local fans will love to get their hands on one of ours caps, and we’re planning to surprise and delight 60 customers during the sporting season.”

To get a scrumptious delivery from Domino’s Wicklow you can collect in store, dine in or order online at www.dominos.ie, via the Domino’s app or call the store on 040471044. Terms and conditions apply. See in-store for details.

Anyone interested in a position in-store can send their CVs to jobs@pepperoni.ie.