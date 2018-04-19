Has frankenfood gone too far? Eggs Benedict doughnuts now exist

It seems that every day of the week, a new Instagram food trend is grabbing the attention of the marginally peckish.

Brunch is a staple, seen on the feeds of every influencer and regular gal alike on a Sunday afternoon, but how about nabbing your favourite brunch recipe in doughnut form?

That's exactly what the people at Santa Monica-based Sidecar Doughnuts have done with their Eggs Benedict Doughnut flavour.

A post shared by Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee (@sidecardoughnuts) on Apr 2, 2018 at 8:57am PDT

Described as 'perfectly sweet and savoury,' the eggs benedict doughnut is a staple on the menu at Sidecar Doughnuts.

'Inside this fluffy, Malasada-style doughnut… An oozy, delicious poached egg, house made basil hollandaise sauce, and Benton's Ham,' reads the flavoursome description.

'We toyed with the idea of cutting the doughnut and putting things in it,' Sidecar Doughnuts owner Sumter Pendergrast told Extra Crispy.

A post shared by Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee (@sidecardoughnuts) on Aug 12, 2017 at 8:53am PDT

'And then we came up with the idea of poaching an egg, and actually wrapping the egg and ham inside the dough.'

Combining savoury staples with sweet delicacies isn't a new frontier in the frankenfood realm, after all, 2018 kicked off with the introduction of the crossushi.

However, we're simultaneously intrigued and offended by the brunch favourites' transformation into a pastry palette pleaser.

That being said, we'd still give one a go if we found ourselves in CA.