Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape charges at New York court

Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sexual act charges at a court hearing in New York today.

The disgraced producer appeared at the Supreme Court less than two weeks after he was indicted by a grand jury.

According to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, the charges stem from allegations from two women – though up to 70 have made accusations against him.

JUST IN: Harvey Weinstein arrives for arraignment in New York City. pic.twitter.com/ajuTLOhrV4 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 5, 2018

Speaking about the charges, Weinstein's lawyer, Benjamin Brafman said: “We intend to move very quickly to dismiss these charges.

“We believe that they are constitutionally flawed. We believe that they are not factually supported by the evidence and we believe that by the end of the process, Mr Weinstein will be exonerated.”

Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges during a brief proceeding in NY State Supreme Court just moments ago. defense attorney Ben Brafman says, “He intends to vigorously defend this case.” — (@WashNews) June 5, 2018

The 66-year-old is currently out on one million dollar bail and has must wear an electronic tracking device at all times.

He has also surrendered his passport and can only move between the states of New York and Connecticut.

Weinstein could face up to 25 years in prison if he’s convicted of either offence.