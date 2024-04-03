Harry Styles’ sister Gemma Styles admits why she hid her pregnancy

Gemma Styles has detailed the reason why she chose to hide her pregnancy.

The podcaster, who is also the older sister of singer Harry Styles, surprised fans in February when she announced the arrival of her first child.

Gemma and her husband Michal Mlynowski are now parents to a baby girl, whose name has not been released to the public.

Now, as she adjusts to life as a new mum, Gemma has opened up about why she decided to keep her pregnancy a secret.

Yesterday, the 33-year-old requested her 10.4M followers to submit questions for a Q&A. Gemma was subsequently asked why she chose not to share her pregnancy news until after her baby girl was born.

“To be honest it was a mixture of things, some more personal and some less so,” she began, before going on to admit that her brother Harry’s tour last year was a concern.

“I wanted to wait until after some later scans but thought there was no way I was going to get through the last Love on Tour shows without someone seeing my bump so that would be it… but turns out I managed to keep it under wraps and eventually I was like, I think I can make it to the end? And that felt like the right decision for us,” she explained.

Later, another fan praised Gemma for deciding to “take care of your baby’s privacy”.

“I don't know if I'll always feel the same about it but essentially giving out information online it's like… you can't put the toothpaste back in the tube, you know?” she penned.

“I've never done this before, I don't know what she would want and we want to keep her safe and protected. I know lots of people keep their kids' faces/names/details off social media and there are some great reasons for that, we'll figure it out in our own time. I really appreciate all the supportive messages checking in on how we are, it's so nice that people care — we're good!” she wrote in conclusion.