Harry Potter’s Tom Felton opens up about relationship with Emma Watson

Tom Felton has been spilling some gossip about the Harry Potter set!

The wizarding world star is releasing his new memoir today, titled Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard. In it, he speaks at length about his time on the set of the Harry Potter films, and his relationships with the core cast members.

Fans of the franchise have always ‘shipped’ Tom romantically with his co-star, Emma Watson, especially given that the pair have a very close friendship and Emma has mentioned in the past that she used to have a crush on Tom during the early days of filming.

Rumours only began to deepen further when the two friends reunited on screen once more earlier this year, for the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts reunion special.

Now, in his new book, the 35-year-old actor has been opening up about his relationship with Emma, and whether or not sparks flew between them on set.

Tom begins by telling his readers that funnily enough, he and Emma did not get off to the best start on the set of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, as he got irritated with her when she didn’t know what a boom mic was.

“My relationship with Emma did not start well. She’d have been forgiven for not wanting much to do with me,” he joked.

Tom went on to detail if the pair have ever crossed the romantic line. “I’ve always had a secret love for Emma, though not perhaps in the way that people might want to hear,” he admitted. “That isn’t to say that there’s never been a spark between us. There most definitely has, only at different times.”

Tom further explained the moment he realised that 12-year-old Emma had a crush on his 15-year-old self. “Rumours started to abound that there was more to our relationship than we were letting on. I denied that I liked her in that way, but the truth was different,” he revealed.

The actor continued by writing, “My girlfriend at the time knew straight away that there was something unspoken between us. I remember using the familiar old line, ‘I love her like a sister.’ But there was more to it than that.”

In the end, Tom notes that he will always care for his friend. “I don’t think I was ever in love with Emma, but I loved and admired her as a person in a way that I could never explain to anybody else… we were kindred spirits,” he wrote lovingly. “I know for certain I’ll always have Emma’s back and she’ll always have mine too.”