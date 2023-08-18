Harry Potter’s Bonnie Wright shares glimpse of gorgeous babymoon

Bonnie Wright is enjoying her babymoon before welcoming her first child into the world.

Bonnie and her husband Andrew Lococo announced they were expecting a baby together back in April and are now counting down the days before their bundle of joy arrives.

As they enjoy their ‘last holiday’ as a couple before their little one is born, the Harry Potter actress has shared an insight into their stunning trip, which they had in a very special location.

Posting a gorgeous video to her 3.9M Instagram followers set to Ella James’ song At Last, the 32-year-old was glowing with her blossoming baby bump on display.

She captioned the sweet post, “Our last quiet holiday as just two, no better place to spent it than where we stayed with our friends and family for our wedding weekend. Thanks @hoteljoaquin for inviting us on a babymoon”.

The footage shows the pair listening to music together, relaxing by the pool and soaking up the sun during their chill getaway.

Many fans of the actress flooded the comments with positive messages, wishing the couple well before the birth of their child.

One fan wrote, “Aw so cute can’t wait to welcome a new earthling to this world”.

“Happy baby mooning , you look beautiful”, said another fan. A third commented, “You look radiant!! and that place is beautiful”.

Bonnie teased fans about the gender of her baby by saying, “Does this mean we’re having a boy?”, when pouring a blue smoothie over a bowl of fruit on her Instagram Stories.

“Joking, we chose not to find out the sex of our baby”, she soon admitted.

Bonnie and Andrew tied the knot with an intimate wedding ceremony on a farm in California back in March 2022.

When announcing her pregnancy with the world earlier this year, Bonnie posted a lovely snap of her cradling her baby bump with Andrew by her side.

She revealed, “We’re having a baby! So excited to share this beautiful land with them. What a wild and humbling journey pregnancy is, transforming to make space for new life”.

“Andrew and I can’t wait to meet our baby later this year and become parents. It feels like they’re coming to say hello in the little rainbow orb across my belly”.