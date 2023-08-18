SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Harry Potter’s Bonnie Wright shares glimpse of gorgeous babymoon

by

Bonnie Wright is enjoying her babymoon before welcoming her first child into the world.

Bonnie and her husband Andrew Lococo announced they were expecting a baby together back in April and are now counting down the days before their bundle of joy arrives. 

As they enjoy their ‘last holiday’ as a couple before their little one is born, the Harry Potter actress has shared an insight into their stunning trip, which they had in a very special location.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@thisisbwright)

Posting a gorgeous video to her 3.9M Instagram followers set to Ella James’ song At Last, the 32-year-old was glowing with her blossoming baby bump on display. 

She captioned the sweet post, “Our last quiet holiday as just two, no better place to spent it than where we stayed with our friends and family for our wedding weekend. Thanks @hoteljoaquin for inviting us on a babymoon”. 

The footage shows the pair listening to music together, relaxing by the pool and soaking up the sun during their chill getaway. 

Many fans of the actress flooded the comments with positive messages, wishing the couple well before the birth of their child.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@thisisbwright)

One fan wrote, “Aw so cute can’t wait to welcome a new earthling to this world”.

“Happy baby mooning , you look beautiful”, said another fan.  A third commented, “You look radiant!! and that place is beautiful”.

Bonnie teased fans about the gender of her baby by saying, “Does this mean we’re having a boy?”, when pouring a blue smoothie over a bowl of fruit on her Instagram Stories.

“Joking, we chose not to find out the sex of our baby”, she soon admitted. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@brides)

Bonnie and Andrew tied the knot with an intimate wedding ceremony on a farm in California back in March 2022.

When announcing her pregnancy with the world earlier this year, Bonnie posted a lovely snap of her cradling her baby bump with Andrew by her side. 

She revealed, “We’re having a baby! So excited to share this beautiful land with them. What a wild and humbling journey pregnancy is, transforming to make space for new life”.

“Andrew and I can’t wait to meet our baby later this year and become parents. It feels like they’re coming to say hello in the little rainbow orb across my belly”.

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.