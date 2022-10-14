Harry Potter star Robbie Coltrane has died aged 72

One of the biggest stars of the Harry Potter franchise, Robbie Coltrane, has died. He was 72.

The Scottish actor was best known for portraying the loveable half-giant Hagrid, who was a gamekeeper at Hogwarts school and who was beloved by Harry Potter fans worldwide.

In a statement released to the media this evening, Robbie's agent said: "He will probably be best remembered for decades to come as Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, a role which brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world, prompting a stream of fan letters every week for over 20 years."

The official team at Harry Potter have paid tribute to their dear friend. "We are hugely saddened to hear of the passing of the magnificent Robbie Coltrane who played Hagrid with such kindness, heart and humour in the Harry Potter films," they said. "He was a wonderful actor, a friend to all and he will be deeply missed."

As well as appearing in the wizarding world films, Robbie also had an incredibly successful television career in television, starring as Dr Eddie 'Fitz' Fitzgerald in the British crime drama Cracker, which ran on ITV from 1993 to 1996.

Robbie, whose real name was Anthony Robert McMillan, was awarded a string of accolades throughout his life. In 2006, he gained an OBE from the New Year's honours list for his services to drama. In 2011, he was awarded the BAFTA Scotland Award for his outstanding contribution to film.

Robbie's agent did not give any further details on the cause of his death, but noted that his family wish to thank the staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert for their care in his final days.

He is survived by his children Spencer and Alice, their mother Rhona Gemmell, and his sister Annie Rae.

We have no doubt that many more tributes to Robbie will appear over the coming days, as the world mourns one of its most beloved actors.

May he rest in peace.