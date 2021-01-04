Harry Potter star Devon Murray welcomes the birth of his first child

Huge congratulations are in order for Irish actor, Devon Murray and his girlfriend Shannon McCaffrey who have welcomed the birth of their first child.

Devon, best known for his role as Seamus Finnigan in the Harry Potter movies, announced the wonderful news on Instagram on Sunday evening. "Yesterday 2/1/21 my life changed forever," the 32-year-old dad announced, adding, "Shannon delivered our beautiful little boy ‘Cooper Michael Murray’ weighing 6lbs 10oz."

"Both are doing amazing now after a very long labour and a scary few minutes at the end. It still hasn’t sunk in just yet that we have our very own little boy," the Kildare native gushed.

"I can’t wait to make the most amazing memories with Shannon and Cooper as we begin our little family. I’m so amazed by Shannon and she is now my Hero. I’m so proud of her for everything she has gone through."

"I can’t wait to have you both home," Devon writes, referring to the unfortunate Covid-19 restrictions which prohibit him from staying in the hospital with Shannon, following the birth of their little boy. "It’s so hard having to leave you both. I will love you both forever until my last breathe," he wrote.

Of course friends, family and fans rushed to the comment section to wish the new parents congratulations, including Irish model and newly mum-of-three, Rosanna Davison, who lovingly wrote, "Beautiful words Dev… huge congrats to you both & we can’t wait to meet baby Cooper!"

Since the pair are clearly good friends, Devon replied, writing, "Thanks Rosie. We can’t wait either to come see all of you too. Poor Sophia will be driven mad with all the boys."

Devon and Shannon revealed the exciting news that they were expecting their first baby back in July, when Devon exclaimed, "We're both so happy, excited and nervous and can not wait until he/she are in our arms," alongside a sweet image of their little one's scan and an adorable grey onesie.

Congratulations to you both on this exciting new adventure!