Harry Potter star Devon Murray and girlfriend expecting baby #1

Huge congratulations are in order for Harry Potter star Devon Murray and his girlfriend Shannon McCaffrey, who are expecting their first child together.

The actor confirmed their joyous news by posting a photo of their tiny tot's onesie and a sonogram of their little one.

He captioned the image, "Baby Murray – 14th of January 2021."

Speaking of becoming parents for the first time, the couple shared: "We're both so happy, excited and nervous and can not wait until he/she are in our arms."

His followers couldn't help but offer name suggestions after he announced the huge news, "If it’s a boy please name him Seamus!!!!"

Another shared, "Congratulations! I just had my baby a week ago and parenthood is amazing!"

"Congratulations big man, great news. I recommend Daniel," said actor Daniel Portman,

Evanna Lynch added, "Awwww congratulations Dev!! So happy for you! You're going to be such a fun dad!"

The actor is best known for playing Seamus Finnigan in the Harry Potter movies.