Harry and Meghan’s official wedding photos are simply STUNNING

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in a stunning ceremony at St. George's Chapel on Saturday, May 19.

The wedding ceremony was full of special, intimate moments, making it feel that little bit more special.

We certainly shed a tear or ten when the charming pair exchanged their vows. 600 guests attended the moving ceremony at St. George's Chapel, including a string of Hollywood celebrities, from Oprah to George and Amal Clooney.

To thank the public for the support on their wedding day, Harry and Meghan have shared three official wedding photos from their magical day.

Kensington Palace shared: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their wedding on Saturday. They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and also all those who watched the wedding on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world."

Our hearts are melting over these photos. The bride and groom look simply stunning.

