Harry and Meghan release personal photos from their wedding day

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today. In honour of their special day, Harry and Meghan have released a series of personal snaps from their wedding day.

The beautiful photos are from the couple’s personal collection and include intimate photos of the royals inside the church.

The caption read: “Happy one year anniversary to Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex!

“Today marks the one year anniversary of the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19th, 2018.”

They added: “The selected song “This Little Light of Mine” was chosen by the couple for their recessional. We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day.”

Harry and Meghan also penned a personal message: “Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful.”

The new parents tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor on May 19, 2018. Shortly before their one year wedding anniversary the couple welcomed their first child together.

Meghan gave birth to their son Archie Harrison at Portland Hospital in London on May 6. It certainly is quite the special month for Harry and Meghan.

Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess on their wedding anniversary.