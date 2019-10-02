Harry and Meghan put on united front on final day of Africa tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made their first public appearance since announcing they are suing the Mail On Sunday.

The couple continued their work in Africa as they arrived in Tembisa, a township in Johannesburg.

On the final day of their tour, Harry and Meghan met young entrepreneurs at a hub that helps create opportunity, and is a hive for creativity and social enterprise.

Speaking at the engagement, Prince Harry said that his family’s trip to Africa has been inspiring.

“It’s moments like today and meeting all of you, that inspires us. Whether supporting young entrepreneurs, empowering women and girls, or challenging the issue of gender-based violence; whether it’s been planting trees, clearing landmines, or protecting the most beautiful creatures and places on the planet, these experiences have affirmed our love of Africa, and the issues that are so important to us.

He added, “We will firmly stand up for what we believe. We are fortunate enough to have a position that gives us amazing opportunities, and we want to do all we can to play our part in building a better world.”

“We will always seek to challenge injustice and to speak out for those who may feel unheard. So no matter your background, your nationality, your age or gender, your sexuality, your physical ability, no matter your circumstance or colour or of your skin – we believe in you, and we intend to spend our entire lives making sure you have the opportunity to succeed – and to change the world,” the Duke added.

Harry’s speech mirrors the powerful statement he issued last night. The prince stressed that he will not let the British tabloid media bully his wife anymore.

He said, “I cannot begin to describe how painful it has been. Because in today’s digital age, press fabrications are repurposed as truth across the globe. One day’s coverage is no longer tomorrow’s chip-paper.

“She is the same woman she was a year ago on our wedding day, just as she is the same woman you’ve seen on this Africa tour.”

The dad continued, “For these select media this is a game, and one that we have been unwilling to play from the start. I have been a silent witness to her private suffering for too long. To stand back and do nothing would be contrary to everything we believe in.”

