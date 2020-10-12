Harry and Meghan open up about Archie’s very first steps

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blessed with an abundance of quality, family-time, due to the coronavirus pandemic, and having to stay home together in lockdown.

The new parents have really appreciated being able to be with their one-year-old son, Archie, as he takes on new milestones each and every day. Just recently the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke about the special moment their son took his very first steps.

Meghan and Harry opened up in a live video chat with Malala Yousafzai yesterday, recalling the adorable little moment. "We were both there for his first steps," Harry lovingly described, adding, "His first run, his first fall, his first everything."

"In so many ways we are fortunate to be able to have this time to watch him grow, and in the absence of COVID, we would be traveling and working more," Meghan confessed. "We’d miss a lot of those moments."

It seems the happy couple have settled into their new family-life in America quite well, after moving into their new permanent home in Santa Barbara.

Keen to teach his little lad some less American sports, Harry explained in a previous video chat, "I've got a little space outside, which I'm fortunate enough to have so I need to get him playing some Rugby League."

Harry then went on to emphasise, "Our little man is our number one priority, but our work after that is the second priority and we’re just trying to do everything we can to do our part to make the world a better place."