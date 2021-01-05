Happy Veganuary: Heinz launch vegan garlic mayo & chilli mayo

As Veganuary heads into its eighth successful year and with Ireland’s vegan community growing every day, it’s great to see the launch of a delicious new ‘Plant Pantry’ range of vegan Heinz varieties. This will be add to their already sizeable plant-based range which includes favourites like Heinz Beanz and Heinz Tomato Ketchup.

In case you didn't know, Veganuary is vegan January – it's a time to consider our eating habits and looking at brands who launch their new vegan-based product this month. The products aren't only for vegans – they are accessible products, that taste great for anyone who is interested in making a difference too. Heinz is the latest to delve into the wonderful world of the plant-based, as they launch their new range of vegan mayos and vegan salad cream sauces.

First up, is their New Heinz Vegan Salad Cream

Fear not, this plant-based beauty still has that same deliciously zingy taste we all know and love. So, dollop it onto your salads (or sandwiches) at your leisure. Get your hands on a 400ml top-down bottle in Tesco for €3.79 now.

New Heinz [Seriously] Good Vegan Mayos

Who doesn’t love the Heinz rich, creamy, irresistibly smooth [Seriously] Good Mayo and with the launch of their new [Seriously] Good Vegan Mayo, you can make a difference with every spoon that you eat. With no artificial colours or flavours, their new vegan mayo pairs perfectly with everyday foods like sandwiches, salads and chips. You can get your hands on a 400ml top-down bottle in Tesco for €3.79 now.

The new plant-based mayo range also includes a deliciously garlic-laden [Seriously] Good Vegan Garlic Aioli, as well as a smoky [Seriously] Good Vegan Chilli Mayo for those who like a kick to their condiment. These 220ml top-down bottles will be available from Heinz to Home Ireland from mid-January.

These new sauces are a delicious addition to the already very vegan-friendly Heinz Beanz and Heinz Tomato Ketchup offerings in Ireland. Vegans can also chow down on classic Heinz Beanz, Heinz Beanz No Added Sugar, Heinz Organic Beanz, Heinz Curry Beanz, Heinz Fiery Chili Beanz, Heinz Barbecue Beanz and Heinz Five Beanz. And they can add a good dollop of Heinz Tomato Ketchup, Heinz Tomato Ketchup No Added Sugar & Salt, Heinz Tomato Ketchup 50% Less Sugar & Salt and Heinz Tomato Ketchup Organic.

Emily O’Kane, Marketing Manager at Heinz Ireland, says:

“Here at Heinz, we have long believed in the power of plants, and many of the Heinz varieties you know and love are already vegan. As more and more of the country is tucking into flexitarian, vegetarian, plant-based and vegan meals, and as we kick off Veganuary 2021, we wanted to make sure you can still enjoy the same great taste of Heinz you know and love, in new plant-based recipes.

“Which is why we are today launching our four new vegan varieties, as we continue our mission to make plant-based meals more accessible for all. These future-classics now sit alongside our Heinz Beanz and Heinz Tomato Ketchup in our ‘Heinz Plant Pantry’ – a plant-based line-up that will continue to grow over the coming years.”

Zoe West from Veganuary said:

“We’re already big Heinz fans – Heinz Beanz is one of our staples! So when we heard about all these amazing new plant-based products from Heinz, we got very excited. There’s a general misperception that being vegan means you have to work hard to find fancy, niche products, but actually we just want the same comfort foods as everyone else. That’s why we’re delighted that Heinz is helping people live more lightly on the earth while eating the food they love. We’re sure the great taste of this new Heinz range will help everyone make a tasty success of Veganuary!”

Veganuary’s top tips for success:

Make sure you have plenty of essential plant-based foods in the house to eat – think vegan milk for your coffee, vegan yogurt for your cereal and vegan butter for your toast. And trusty Heinz Beanz of course, which are vegan and perfect for easy tasty meals!

Stick to the vegan versions of the foods you already love to help you transition smoothly. So, if you love mayo choose the new Heinz [Seriously] Good Vegan Mayo, if you love spag bol, make a vegan one using soya mince or lentils. If you like bangers and mash, choose veggie sausages and gravy. For pizza, use dairy-free cheese and look out for vegan pies, nuggets and burgers. Check out the Veganuary website for lots of tasty vegan recipes.

Take vegan snacks with you when you’re out and about, so that when the smell of that bacon butty comes your way, you don’t immediately give in to temptation! Plus there are so many easy plant-based food options on the high street now, make sure you go for one of those instead…

It’s never too late to sign up at the Veganuary website – many people don’t realise you can register for free and receive daily emails with practical information, advice, recipes and more. This also allows you to connect with other people who are taking part all around the world and it’s a lot more fun when you share your adventure with others!