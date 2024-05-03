Hannah Montana star Emily Osment opens up about wedding planning

Emily Osment has been opening up about planning her wedding.

The Hannah Montana actress got engaged to her fiancé Jack Anthony in June of last year during a trip to Yosemite National Park in California.

As their big day nears closer, Emily has shared an insight into her excitement to finally say ‘I do’ and revealed the ‘tough decision making’ she and her future husband had to do.

While speaking with People, Emily admitted, “I cannot wait to be married. I wish we could just jump to that”.

“It's so exciting, and we have to constantly remind ourselves, you're only going to do this once”.

Speaking more about all of the details that are going into her special day, the Young Sheldon star explained, “So you might look at 1000 pictures of what looks like the exact same chair, and your wedding planner will say, ‘What kind of chairs do you want?’. And I'll say, ‘Yes, there should be chairs there’. And she'll say, ‘No, but what kind of chairs?’. And I'll say, ‘I don't care. There should just be chairs’. It's a little bit like that”.

“A lot of very small decisions that don't seem to matter, but on the day, you're going to be so happy that you sat down and went through the tough decision making”.

“Because at the end of the day, you get to be married, and that's the greatest thing ever.”

After revealing the wedding planning has been ‘going great’, Emily confirmed that she will tie the knot later this year. “It's this fall, but that feels soon as a bride!”.

Emily announced her engagement to Jack in June of last year alongside a stunning photo of her ring, which comprises a square diamond next to a circular emerald.

When sharing the news to her 2.1M Instagram followers, Osment wrote, “This magical, beautiful, kaleidoscope of a person asked me to marry him this weekend. I did not know life could be this sweet or I could ever be this deliriously happy”.

“I am so proud of the life we have built together and the people we have become over the last few years. This love is so big and so uniquely ours and I know it can do anything. I am so honored to stand next to you every day. I love you, Jack”.