Hands need some TLC? We’ve got you covered

I don't know about any of the res of you, but my hands are in BITS recently. I approach every santising station with a wince, knowing exactly how painful the alcohol infused sanitsers are going to be each time.

My hands are totally dried out, from both the winter weather and months of heaping sanitiser on every time I enter o leave a place…sometimes even when I'm still inside! This kind of harshness is going to take its toll on our skin, leaving it red, chapped and dry, so it's important to have the right back up there to keep your paws soft and ready for anything.

We've picked out a couple of our favourite hand creams and treatments that have been absolute lifesavers over the last while for our sore hands, so you can give your hands some much needed TLC.

NUXE ORGANIC 'Reve De Miel' (RRP €9.50)

This silky and non-greasy hand cream with Honey, Precious Oils and Vitamin E nourishes and repairs dry and damaged hands while protecting skin on the hands from premature ageing. Contributes to softening hands and strengthening nails, day after day.

Peppermint Grove ‘Freesia and Berries Hand Cream’ (RRP €15.70)

Inspired by the opulence of grand old estates, stunning private gardens & heirloom antiques, Peppermint Grove Australia brings luxury and timeless sophistication to modern day contemporary living.

Handmade in the exquisite Southern Highlands of New South Wales, Peppermint Grove Australia captures the remarkable beauty and exquisite charm of Australian living. Each fragrance has been carefully created to encapsulate a unique part of the Australian landscape; its beauty and the memories and experiences they invoke. The luxurious range includes a selection of hand-creams with SPF15 plus bath and body products. With prices starting from €12, the most popular fragrances include the Freesia & Berries, Oceania and Lime & Lemongrass.

Avène 'Cicalfate Hands Repairing Barrier Cream' (RRP €9.50)

With the recent rise in excessive hand washing and the use of drying ingredients, our hands are becoming fragile and sensitive. Constant hand-washing draws water from the skin drying it out further and can leave hands with a feeling of tightness and discomfort.

Avène’s newest launch this January, the Cicalfate+ HAND Cream, is a hand care hero designed to nourish, protect and repair very dry and damaged, cracked hands. Proven to soothe and protect through 5 hand washings, this anti-bacterial hero cream is perfect for irritated and sensitive hands. The lightweight formula is fast absorbing and acts like a second skin.

Thalgo ‘Deeply Nourishing Hand Cream’ (RRP €16.55)

French marine skincare brand Thalgo, has introduced a deeply nourishing hand cream which is a 2-in-1 repairing balm cream that nourishes and softens even the driest hands, whilst strengthening the nails.

Suitable for dry and the most sensitive of skins, with an array of indulgent skincare, body care and BB creams available, Thalgo is the answer to all your skin concerns.

Trilogy 'Ultra Hydrating Hand Cream' (RRP £12.50)

Immediate comfort and hydration with rosehip, manuka honey, white tea and their most intense hand cream yet, it delivers ultra-hydration with a sophisticated sweet orange, amber and vanilla fragrance. Daily use delivers super smooth soft hands with a protective barrier against moisture loss.

Patchology 'Perfect ten self-warming hand mask' (RRP €10.00/ £10.00)

We use our hands for everything and often forget to show them some TLC. So, it’s only right that we start treating them to a little R&R. Patchology’s self-warming and softening hand mask uses the same insulation technology as space blankets, it locks in your natural body heat to allow the coconut-infused formula inside to better penetrate the skin. Ten glorious minutes later, chapped and dry hands are rejuvenated, cuticles are softened, and you’re that much more relaxed! It’s the perfect hand treatment to keep your hands looking and feeling good while the salons are closed.

Dr Hauschka 'Hydrating Hand Cream' (RRP €15.45)

The last year has been especially harsh on our hands what with increased hand washing as well as the added use of hand sanitisers and anti-bacterial sprays. It is important to give our hands some much needed TLC, especially during the cold winter months, and Dr. Hauschka’s Hydrating Hand Cream offers relief for tired, dry and sore hands.

Dr. Hauschka’s Hydrating Hand Cream will soothe, nourish and protect your hands from cold, harsh and dry conditions leaving them looking and feeling softer and more moisturised. And to add an extra bit of New Year’s cheer from 11 th January 2021 until the 19 th February 2021, Dr. Hauschka’s Hydrating Hand Cream is available at a very special price of just €15.45 (normally €19.45) so its never been a better time to treat your hands to some extra special care!

Clarins 'Tonic Citrus Hand Cream' (RRP €9.00)

The refreshing and invigorating notes of Tonic Citrus are the signature scent of the legendary Hand and Nail Treatment Cream. Formulated with botanical extracts, this smooth thick cream protects the skin from environmental damage (cold, sun, hard water, chapping) while it hydrates, regenerates and strengthens the nails. It acts like an invisible beauty glove that cares for your hands right down to the nails. Hands are soft, smooth, moisturised and scented. This non-sticky, non-greasy cream spreads easily and absorbs instantly.

L’Occitane 'Cherry Blossom Petal-Soft Hand Cream' (RRP €16.50)

Enriched with Shea Butter and Vitamin E, this lightly textured cream nourishes and protects hands from daily aggressions. They are soft, moisturised and delicately perfumed with Cherry Blossom’s fresh and floral scent. With the Cherry Blossom collection, L’OCCITANE celebrates the poetic beauty of the cherry blossom and its delicate, feminine flowers during the first days of spring.

Seoulista 'Rosy Hands Instant Manicure' (RRP €7.99)

Made from natural ingredients, this patented, double-layer home manicure hand mask is infused with Bulgarian rose complex to treat and nourish your skin, nails and cuticles. Created by dermatologists, the ROSY HANDS Instant Manicure™ is a patented anti-ageing treatment that provides much-needed TLC for your precious hands. The powerful blend of antioxidants, vitamin C, beeswax and Bulgarian rose oil heals, protects, hydrates and scents skin, nails and cuticles. After just 30 minutes, you’re ready to reveal soft, smooth and more youthful-looking hands in the comfort of home. This anti-ageing treatment for hard-working hands is rich in antioxidants and vitamin C to treat dark spots and pigmentation and restores softness and radiance to hands, nails and cuticles

Lancome 'Nutrix Royal Mains' (RRP €23.50)

Nutrix Royal Hand Cream nourishes skin with moisture and leaves your hands with a feeling of comfort. The skin feels soft, supple and moisturised. Designed to provide lipids onto the skin and care for dry, rough hands with this richly moisturising hand cream. For immediate comfort and protection against signs of ageing, with no shiny finish.

Soap and Glory 'Hand Food' (RRP €5.50)

This non-greasy hydating handcream contains shea butter, macadamia oil and marshmallow . Scented with theOriginal Pink™ fragrance, the signature fruity chypre fragrance with crisp bergamot, crushed green leaves and mandarin refresh a gorgeous bouquet of rose, jasmine and violet. Sensual base notes of patchouli, oakmoss and musks combine to complete our cult-classic signature scent.

No. 7 'Beautiful Skin Nourishing Hand & Nail Cream' (RRP €9.00)

A nourishing and conditioning hand & nail cream for long lasting comfort for supple, softer and stronger hands.

It's sometimes easy to forget about your nails and focus all the attention on your hands. However this rich and easily absorbed hand and nail cream is specifically formulated to moisturise and condition both, giving you hydrated skin and stronger feeling nails too. Formulated with oils of Grapeseed, Macadamia and Almond to nourish and protect against dryness, along with keratin to promote healthy looking nails. Hands are left feeling soft and supple with long lasting comfort.

Liz Earle 'Orange Flower Hand Repair' (RRP €11.00)

Effectively soften, smooth and protect your hands against moisture loss as you uplift your senses with the refreshing scent of sweet orange and patchouli essential oils. Rich, yet non-greasy, the hand treatment is an exquisite botanical blend of soothing echinacea and toning hops, plus natural source antioxidant vitamin E.

NUXE ORGANIC 'Super balm Pot' (RRP €20.90)

A real natural concentrate, this SOS multi-purpose face and body balm combines honey with six botanical oils to repair, nourish and soothe the areas that need it most (chin, sides of the nose, elbows, heels, etc.). Immediately, sensations of discomfort and tightness are soothed. Day after day, the skin's comfort is restored.

Elizabeth Arden 'Eight Hour Cream Intensive Moisturising Hand Treatment' (RRP €27.00)

This popular, award-winning hand cream moisturisers for up to eight hours. It softens rough, weather-exposed skin, relieves dryness and cracking, is non-greasy and fast-absorbing and leaves you hands looking and feeling soft and more beautiful.

Burt’s Bees 'Hand Salve' (RRP €11.49)

Designed to moisturise rough, dry hands with botanical oil and Beeswax salve. Brimming with botanical oils, herbs and Beeswax, this hand salve delivers the hydration your hard-working hands need. Tuck away the compact tube in your pocket, purse or tool belt for on-the-go hand care anytime.

Clinique 'Deep Comfort Hand and Cuticle Cream' (RRP €20.00)

Treat hands to 12-hour hydration and soothing comfort. Rich, restorative cream strengthens skin's moisture barrier against environmental stressors. Even boosts skin's ability to retain moisture so hands look and feel smoother. Great for conditioning cuticles and nails.

Sanctuary Spa 'Hand Cream' (RRP €6.00)

Wrap your hard-working hands in restoring & conditioning moisture. This rich & creamy hand cream from Sanctuary Spa is a blend of shea butter & sweet almond oil is quickly absorbed to leave hands feeling instantly soft, smooth & hydrated. Massage this non-greasy, nourishing cream into hands throughout the day for velvety soft skin.

This Works 'Perfect Hands Intense Moisture' (RRP €18.00)

A powerfully hydrating, non-greasy cream that helps keep hands looking their finest Say hello to supple, youthful, hydrated and beautifully fragranced hands. Hard-working hands are quick to show signs of ageing; pamper yours back to their best, at any time, with this seriously effective hand cream. A luxurious natural Superblend of fragranced botanicals helps to reduce the appearance of dark spots, as Larch Extract works to tighten, while Coconut locks in moisture.

La Roche Posay 'Lipikar Xerand Hand Cream' (RRP €7.50)

A daily moisturiser for dry, very dry and chapped hands. Specifically formulated hand cream for dry, very dry and chapped hands, Lipikar Hand Cream hydrates and soothes dehydrated skin whilst helping restore the protective hydrolipidic film. The fast-absorbing, water-resistant cream is non-greasy and leaves skin feeling soft and supple. Enriched with shea butter, Allantoin and La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water.

NEUTROGENA® 'Norwegian Formula Hand and Nail Cream'

Norwegian Formula Hand and Nail cream combines the richness of Norwegian Formula with panthenol for the unique care of your hands and nails. Its unique formula intensively moisturises skin, makes nails twice as strong, helps soften cuticles and smoothes ridges. Non-greasy texture that is easily absorbed.