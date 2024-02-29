Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers has died aged 66

Dave Myers has tragically passed away at the age of 66.

The TV chef, who found fame alongside Si King as The Hairy Bikers, revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer less than two years ago.

The heartbreaking news of Dave's death was announced on The Hairy Bikers Instagram page this morning, confirming that Dave died last night surrounded by his loved ones.

The statement, written by Si, reads, “Hi everyone, I’m afraid I bear some sad news. Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years. Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave’s wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home”.

“All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own”.

“Personally, I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment. My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can’t follow”.

King continued, “I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime. I wish you god’s speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya”.

“I know Dave and his family would want me to thank all of you who sent messages of support in recent times. It meant the world to him, his family and all The Hairy Bikers team”.

“I am sending you all much love and gratitude for those simple acts of kindness, generosity and spirit. We are eternally grateful for them”.

The chef closed off by adding, “May I ask you all for one further kindness and allow Lili, his wife, his family, close friends and I some time and some peace to process our huge loss. I am sure I will see you all soon. Love Si x”.

Tributes for Dave have been pouring in on social media, with Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood writing, “Gutted Si, this is terrible news! Love to all mate xx”.

“Such a terrible and heartbreaking loss. Sending all my love to Dave’s family and friends. RIP Dave”, penned TV presenter Gok Wan.

Saturday Kitchen host Matt Tebbutt added, “So sorry to hear this tragic news Si. Sending love to you and Lili. Huge loss indeed”.

In May 2022, Dave announced that he was receiving treatment for an unspecified form of cancer.

After taking a break from filming due to his ill health, Dave returned to our screens earlier this month when he starred in The Hairy Bikers Go West alongside Si which saw the pair travelling the west of the UK.

Opening up about the show at the time, Si revealed, “I think this one was particularly special in general because of Dave’s health and his sheer and utter determination and love for what he does”.

“Especially to continue to do it while he was having treatment took remarkable courage and energy – and adds to why Dave and I will not forget it”.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Dave’s family and friends at this difficult time.